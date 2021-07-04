Demetrious Johnson on UFC 264: It Depends Which McGregor Shows Up

Former UFC and ONE Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson has given his prediction for the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Johnson’s comments come ahead of next Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view, which will see the Irishman and “The Diamond” conclude their memorable rivalry in the event’s five-round headliner.

"You can have all the money in the world, but you can't buy heart." 💎❤️



[ 📺 #UFC264 Countdown | July 3 on @ABC ] pic.twitter.com/iALL9T1qZX — UFC (@ufc) June 29, 2021

Ahead of the blockbuster main event, the UFC’s inaugural 125-pound champ “Mighty Mouse” provided his thoughts on the third meeting between Poirier and McGregor to Helen Yee.

In the interview, Johnson suggested the hard work that Poirier has been putting in, along with his consistent activity inside the cage, will give him the edge on July 10.

“Once again I feel like Dustin has been through a lot of wars. I think he’s been battle tested. I think through all his fights, you know, you think about it, during the pandemic he was (fighting), you know, Dan Hooker, he’s been putting the work in, he’s been putting the hours in…Conor hasn’t been as active and, in this game, the more active you are, the better you’re gonna be.”

But the former ONE Flyweight Champion added that despite less time in the Octagon and a knockout loss at UFC 257, McGregor can win the fight if the right version of the Irishman shows up to the T-Mobile Arena.

“The first fight, obviously Conor got it, the second fight Conor was lighting him up. Then, obviously, Dustin with the leg kicks, with the calf kicks, he was able to come back and turn the fight around. It all depends on how Conor approaches this fight. Is he going to work on all aspects of mixed martial arts and not worry about striking, or is he going to be fluid like he was the first time. It just all depends on who shows up,” said Johnson.

With the recent exchanges between McGregor and Poirier, the lead-up to their third bout is certainly more reminiscent of their 2014 fight than their rematch.

In the promotion’s return to a sold out Las Vegas arena, the UFC is bringing a host of exciting matchups and top names to next week’s PPV. Alongside the highly anticipated trilogy fight, a co-main event between welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns is sure to deliver entertainment throughout.

With the likes of Sean O’Malley, Ryan Hall, Tai Tuivasa and Carlos Condit also in action, UFC 264 is set to be one of the most thrilling events of 2021 so far.

Do you agree with the thoughts of Demetrious Johnson on the UFC 264 main event?