Dillon Danis Wants To Fight UFC Hall Of Famer Tito Ortiz

Dillon Danis is throwing his name in the hat to potentially throw down with Tito Ortiz.

Ortiz is looking to have an MMA bout before 2021 comes to a close. He hasn’t competed since December 2019 when he submitted former WWE star Alberto El Patron. He’s currently riding a three-fight winning streak and the 46-year-old wants to push it to four.

Here’s what “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” had to say on his Twitter account.

I will be fighting this year. Who should I fight? 2021 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) July 17, 2021

“I will be fighting this year. Who should I fight? 2021.”

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis was eager to raise his hand.



“Let’s do it.”

Ortiz is coming off a brief stint as a member of the Huntington Beach Council. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion relinquished his position as the mayor pro-tem due to “threats” he and his family were receiving. Here’s what he had to say about his resignation (h/t The Mac Life).

“I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as mayor pro-tem city councilman with the city of Huntington Beach effective June 1, 2011/21,” Ortiz said. “I ran for this position with hopes to better my community, work on my constituents, and give them a voice, make our beautiful city safe and clean, and to ensure a bright future for my children.

“I was under a notion that I was in bipartisan position, and that we all had a common goal … to put it frankly, that’s not the case. From day one, I was sworn in, met with hostility and judgment… to be the sole focus of character assassination each and every week with multiple news story, leaked personal information … all of which were meant to slander and defame my name. I thought I was up to this job, but I knew I had over 40,000 constituents who were there counting on me.

“As of recent, the attacks against me have moved to involve my family. I now feel for their safety is in danger. To put it simply, this job isn’t working for me.”

Danis hasn’t seen action in two years. His last outing took place back in June 2019. He is 2-0 so far in his young pro MMA career. He hasn’t been shy in calling out many names but fans are left to wonder when “El Jefe” will actually step back inside the cage.