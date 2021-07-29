DOG FIGHT: Pitbull Snaps At Snoop Dogg After Bellator 263 Shoutout

Pitbull Freire wasn’t in the mood to make nice with Snoop Dogg after the rap icon voiced his support for Bellator 263 title challenger AJ McKee.

Another day, another famous rapper in the MMA News headlines. Yesterday, we reported Colby Covington’s claim that he would be walked out to the cage by Lil Wayne at UFC 268 when Covington challenges Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Now, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is calling out Snoop Dogg to walk out to the cage by himself before he opens his mouth.

Pitbull is not challenging the D-O-Double-G to a fight personally, but after hearing Snoop call for AJ McKee to knock him out this Saturday at Bellator 263, he decided to bite back.

Here is the video Pitbull shared on his Twitter page that began with Snoop Dogg’s words of encouragement to McKee followed by Pitbull’s sharp response.

“What up, dawg, I want to give a shoutout to my nephew, AJ McKee, fighting at Bellator 263. He’s fighting Pitbull,” Snoop began as Pitbull can be seen to the right, watching with a stone-cold, deadpan facial expression, awaiting his turn to reply.

“Yeah, he’s fighting Pitbull for his world championship and a million dollars,” Snoop continued. “Mm. AJ, go to work, LBC. I see how you be puttin’ hands on folks. Do yo’ thing, mane. Represent the city, and represent everything you’ve been taught in a real way. This is Big Snoop Dogg, your uncle, comin’ at ya live and direct, LBC’s finest. Knock his ass out.”

Perhaps Pitbull would have bitten his tongue if not for the final “knock his ass out” close-out. But alas, we will never know. What we can tell you is that he definitely did not opt to bite his tongue when snapping back at The Dogfather.

“Hey, Snoop Dogg, I hope you know I’m not Pitbull the rapper. I’m Pitbull the GOAT,” Freire began. “Maybe you should fight someone in the cage. If you land a strike, it will be your first hit in 50 years, motherfucker.”

And for good measure, the Bellator champ gave “Uncle Snoop” a middle finger salute before fading out with one of Snoop’s aforementioned hits, “The Next Episode,” playing in the background.

Snoop Dogg has been one to gloat after someone he dislikes gets knocked out or if someone he favors does the knocking out, so if this video gets the attention of the rap mogul and AJ McKee does wind up winning by KO, you can expect Snoop to pick this conversation up where it left off.

Tune into Bellator 263 this Saturday night on Showtime to see who, if anyone, gets knocked out and who will leave The Forum in Inglewood, California, as the Bellator featherweight champion.