Donald Trump Among Wide List Of Celebrities To Attend UFC 264

There will be no shortage of major names attending UFC 264 and among them is 45th U.S. President Donald Trump.

UFC President Dana White is rolling out the red carpet for a slew of celebrities this weekend (July 10). The UFC boss told Aaron Bronsteter that there will be plenty of notable names attending the event.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

Trump attended UFC 244 when he was still in office back in November 2019. That card was headlined by a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. It was contested for the one-time-only BMF Championship. Masvidal won the fight via third-round TKO.

After the event, White explained to media members what the significance of Trump’s attendance was (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Tonight wasn’t about how you feel politically about the president,” White said. “We weren’t legal in New York because of some political (expletive) a few years ago. Tonight, the President of the United States was here, watching a UFC event.

“They wanted him in a suite, of course, (but) he doesn’t listen to them. He does what he wants to do. But yeah, they wanted him in a suite. I’m not an expert in security, but I think it’s a lot easier to protect him in a suite than it is in the second row. But, again, a testament to our fans. It’s our President. It’s the President of the United States, man. And tonight I was happy and proud that the crowd here in New York treated him with respect and just made the night so much cooler. Everything was so cool tonight.”

UFC 264 will be headlined by a trilogy matchup between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also featured on the UFC 264 card will be a pivotal welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, and Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho will also be featured on the main card.