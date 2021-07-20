Doo Ho Choi Out Of Vegas 33 Fight Against Danny Chavez

Doo Ho Choi will not be making his return on July 31 at UFC Vegas 33.

Choi, a fan-favorite, was expected to have his first fight since December of 2019 against Danny Chavez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 33. Unfortnately, “The Korean Superboy” announced on social media he is out of the fight due to an injury.

“First of all, I’m so sorry for the fans who are waiting for my fight because I couldn’t have a fight due to injury,” Choi wrote on Instagram. “I’m in a fight business. That means an unexpected accident can happen at any time and I also think a fighter should take the fight even if he has a some injury because that is way it is. I injured my shoulder in the last sparring session on Friday night. It was very light and easy rolling but something bad unlucky thing happened. It is not a huge injury, but definitely it isn’t something that can handle the fight.

“If I had more time for recover, I would push forward and take the fight, but our camp inevitable decided that two weeks were just too shorts to recover,” Choi continued. “I’m so sad that I prepared for this fight very hard and I apologize Danny because he must have prepared so hard for this battle as well. I’ll be back in good condition soon, I really want to fight Danny when I get back show my best performance for the fans. Wait till I come back it will not be long.”

The news is no doubt disappointing for Choi who suffered an injury. The good news is it doesn’t appear to be too serious; so hopefully, Choi will get rebooked soon and he hopes he can face Chavez when he does.

At this time, it’s uncertain if the UFC will find a short-notice replacement to face Chavez, or if they will postpone the scrap for a later date.

Doo Ho Choi (14-4) is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off a TKO loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC Busan in December of 2019. Prior to that, he lost by TKO to Jeremy Stephens and dropped a decision to Cub Swanson at UFC 206 in one of the best fights of the year. The fan-favorite is 3-3 in the UFC and holds a notable win over Sam Sicilia.

