Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 Set To Headline Bellator 267 In London

Bellator has announced their return to London with an event headlined by a rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael Page.

In the main event of Bellator 267, the two welterweights will enter the cage together inside The SSE Arena, Wembley. Britain’s Page will be headlining the first card to be held in England’s capital since November 2019.

In front of a home crowd, “Venom” will look to avenge his defeat to the #1-ranked welterweight in the promotion and extend his winning streak to six. Since suffering his first loss in the sport against Lima back in 2019, Page has defeated the likes of Derek Anderson and Shinsho Anzai. His five-fight streak has featured four finishes and just one decision.

Lima, meanwhile, will look to rebound from consecutive losses by adding another blemish to the Englishman’s record. After defeating Page at Bellator 221, “The Phenom” became a three-time Bellator Welterweight World Champion when he secured a unanimous decision victory over Rory MacDonald five months later. But a failed effort to capture the vacant middleweight belt, followed by a defeat to Yaroslav Amosov that left him without Bellator gold, saw the Brazilian succumb to consecutive defeats for the first time since 2009.

Having previously suggested he’d accept a rematch with Page, Lima has finally got his wish and will meet the eccentric 34-year-old on October 1. For “Venom,” the recently announced fight will offer him the chance to avenge the one and only loss on his otherwise impeccable record.

🚨 THE REMATCH 🚨@PhenomLima vs. @MichaelPage247 2️⃣ headlines #Bellator267 at The @SSEArena, Wembley in London on Friday, Oct. 1.@AXS pre-sale is LIVE Thursday, July 29 at 10 AM BST / 5 AM EST. pic.twitter.com/HebPINrJ7g — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 27, 2021

Who do you think will win in the Bellator 267 main event? Douglas Lima or MVP?