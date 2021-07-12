Dustin Poirier Accepts Jake Paul’s Gift Commemorating McGregor TKO

It didn’t take long for Dustin Poirier to accept Jake Paul’s offer of a $100,000 gift.

Obviously, no one was happier to see Conor McGregor lose at UFC 264 than his opponent, Dustin Poirier. Still, there were others who also found great joy in McGregor’s loss. Among them was Jake Paul, who turned in some of his most elaborate troll work in connection to the UFC 264 main event.

The one move that garnered the most attention was Paul showcasing a custom “Sleepy McGregor” chain made to commemorate McGregor’s UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier. Paul claims the chain goes for $100,000. You can appraise it for yourself below.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

Paul would then extend a friendly offer to Poirier of having his very own Sleepy McGregor chain. It was offered as a gift to Poirier free of charge because Paul considered the $100,00 fee paid in full by Poirier after he defeated McGregor for a second time.

lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

“aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk”

The following day, Dustin Poirier decided to take Paul up on his generous offer.

Send it over — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 11, 2021

“Send it over,” Poirier requested.

Paul would then offer to even further modify the already distinctly custom piece of jewelry.

you want the ankle snapped off or do you wanna do it? https://t.co/dP9nsfd56g — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

“gotchu. You want the ankle snapped off or do you wanna do it?”

Poirier has not yet responded to this additional offer from Paul as of this writing.

