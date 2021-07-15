Dustin Poirier Admits UFC 264 Win Was “Not A Good Feeling”

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has admitted that the way he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264 didn’t feel good.

Poirier’s admission came after he defeated McGregor for the second time this year. Their trilogy fight, which took place inside a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ended unceremoniously at the culmination of the opening round after the Irishman suffered a gruesome broken leg.

But despite dominating his way to what appeared to be a clear 10-8 first round, Poirier has admitted that the way the fight ended didn’t leave him feeling good about the victory.

Speaking during the post-fight press conference, the Louisianan stated his disappointment at not having the chance to beat McGregor later in the fight.

“It sucks, man, because I was gonna beat the guy if his leg would’ve held up. I don’t know. I’m not sure yet. I need to digest it all.”

Poirier added that, despite securing another win for his record, he’s unhappy that the ending to the fight didn’t provide the definitive finish that he’s used to when he enters the Octagon.

“I have a lot of fights, and there’s always been a definite end to my (fights). Well, besides the Eddie Alvarez fight was kinda gray area. But it’s not a good feeling. I won, and I feel like what happened was because of something I did. But it’s not like I went out there and submitted him or put him away,” said Poirier.

“The Diamond” also revealed his frustration with the fight-ending sequence, suggesting that it’s left fans with the chance to claim it wasn’t a real victory for the 32-year-old.

“There’s gonna be so many voices and so many opinions saying, oh, you didn’t win. I know that. I know the MMA fans. I know the MMA game. But I’m going back home to my family. You guys here can check my record tomorrow. And it’s a win,” stated Poirier.

As former 155-pound champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov said McGregor was dominated in what is historically his strongest five minutes and a comeback was unlikely. Despite the way the fight ended, Poirier certainly showed his superiority and will deservedly move onto a title fight next time out.

As confirmed by UFC President Dana White, Poirier will be the first challenger to Charles Oliveira‘s belt. White also suggested a fourth fight between “The Diamond” and McGregor is likely to take place further down the line.

