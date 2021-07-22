Dustin Poirier Feels McGregor’s ‘Excuses’ Expose Mental Weakness

Dustin Poirier believes that Conor McGregor has exposed just how mentally weak he is.

Poirier and McGregor did battle a third time at UFC 264 on July 10. McGregor was aggressive with kicks early on but after a failed guillotine attempt, Poirier took over with some vicious ground-and-pound. The fight returned to the feet and McGregor ended up suffering a broken tibia at the conclusion of the opening frame.

After the fight, McGregor had some nasty words for Poirier and his wife. Appearing on FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Poirier said that McGregor’s claims that he was injured prior to the fight demonstrate how insecure he is.

“Right off the bat, mentally I just feel like it’s weak. It’s excuses, but I’m trying not to read too far into it or go down these days of reading what videos are out and what people are saying because I’m back home with my family. It’s a win on my record, I know I did what I needed to do in the fight, pre-fight, my training camp. I had crossed and checked all the boxes I needed to check, gave it my all, and like we’re saying it’s noise. Whatever people are gonna say or he’s gonna say, it’s just, it is what it is. I’m healthy, I’m safe, I’m back home, have another win on my record, and I’m still the number one contender. Those are facts.”

It’s likely that Poirier will end up meeting McGregor a fourth time as UFC President Dana White thinks it “makes sense.” If that happens, it won’t be right away, of course. McGregor has been on crutches and will continue to be for the next few weeks after undergoing successful surgery. The good news for “The Diamond” is that he’s likely next in line for a shot at UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira.