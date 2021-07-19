Poirier’s Coach Baffled By Comments Made By Coach Kavanagh

Dustin Poirier‘s coach Mike Brown isn’t in agreement with John Kavanagh about McGregor’s performance.

The UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was a trilogy fight, and with both holding one win apiece, the bout was supposed to settle the score. However, after the way it ended, some believe that it settled nothing.

One person who thought the fight was going to end another way if the injury to McGregor had not happened was his head coach, John Kavanagh. Kavanagh spoke after the bout that he felt good about McGregor’s performance up until the injury. Poirier’s coach Mike Brown does not agree.

“It’s not just somebody’s opinion, we’re talking about the judges’ scorecards,” Brown told MMA Fighting. “We had two of the judges had a 10-8 round. So I don’t know how anyone would consider that going well.”

Brown was nothing but complementary to Poirier and thought he went in and followed their plan perfectly. He saw the fight going as the judges did, Poireir’s way. He also saw a decrease in McGregor leading into that fight both in skill and in the way he carried himself during fight week.

“He doesn’t seem to be quite the same fighter both in the ring and with his promotion wise, too. Not sure what it is but something seems different,” Brown said. “Maybe he’s in a tough spot, I don’t know what it is but it also appears he has no lines anymore. Where he used to have some lines, some are ethnical but more lines. But those seem to have gone away”

Brown is proud of his fight and for good reason. Poirier is looking better than ever and could be headed into a title fight with champion Charles Oliveira next. Putting the McGregor trilogy behind them, they are ready to move onwards and upwards.

Do you agree more with Mike Brown or John Kavanagh regarding McGregor’s performance against Poirier?