Dustin Poirier’s Wife Flips Off Conor McGregor Following UFC 264 Bout

Dustin Poirier‘s wife has had enough of Conor McGregor‘s antics.

Things got nasty in the buildup to the trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor. While things were cordial leading up to their January rematch, which Poirier won via second-round TKO, things couldn’t have been any more different ahead of the third encounter.

Where things began to fall off the rails was when Poirier claimed McGregor reneged on a $500,000 donation to his Good Fight Foundation. After some words were exchanged, McGregor donated that money to the Boys & Girls Club in Louisiana.

McGregor began to make things personal, claiming Poirier’s wife, Jolie, made an attempt to slide in his DMs on Instagram. Poirier responded by saying he and his wife had a good laugh over McGregor’s antics.

It all led to the main event of UFC 264. Poirier and McGregor mixed it up to settle the score, although this one may be far from over. McGregor was aggressive with kicks early before dropping down for a guillotine choke. Poirier popped his head free and unloaded on McGregor with strikes.

The fight returned to the feet when McGregor landed awkwardly on his lower leg. As it turns out, McGregor suffered a broken tibia. The fight was stopped and Poirier was awarded the first-round TKO finish via doctor’s stoppage.

Poirier told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that McGregor’s trash talk only bothered him when the “Notorious” one said he’d murder him. When it was McGregor’s turn to speak, he once again went after Poirier’s wife (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We’ll be at the after-party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. (Inaudible), you little hoe. F*ck him.”

While McGregor was jaw-jacking, Poirier’s wife took the time to let the “Notorious” one know exactly how she feels about him.