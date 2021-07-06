Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze To Headline August 28 Fight Night Event

Giga Chikadze‘s chase for a high-profile fight in the featherweight division has come to an end.

MMA fans have a kickboxing delight on their hands when scintillating strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze face off in the August 28 Fight Night main event. News of the pairing was first reported by ESPN Monday evening.

#10-ranked Giga Chikadze had grown frustrated over his inability to land an opponent highly ranked in the featherweight division, but the Georgian will now face a UFC veteran currently sitting one spot above him under the main event spotlight. Weeks ago, Chikadze had lobbied to face Yair Rodriguez in the July 17 Fight Night main event after Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury, but the fight never came together, much to the chagrin of Chikadze.

Chikadze is currently on an eight-fight winning streak and has yet to taste defeat in the UFC, with a promotional record of 6-0. Most recently, Chikadze made quick work of veteran Cub Swanson with a 1st round TKO victory in May at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Procházka.

Edson Barboza, Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Edson Barboza had also been eying big names for his next fight, including the aforementioned former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Barboza will instead fight an opponent ranked directly below him, but this pairing is sure to grab the attention of fight fans far and wide, as these are two men known for their exceptional striking skills. Between the two of them, Barboza and Chikadze have finished their last three combined fights, with Barboza most recently knocking out Shane Burgos in one of the strangest KOs you’ll ever witness.

The thought of these striking artists being scheduled for five rounds of action is enough to get many eyes glued to the television in what could be a coming-out party for Chikadze or a declarative statement from the veteran Barboza that his best days are still ahead of him.

With the main event now established, here is the current lineup for the August 28 Fight Night:

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady

Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Zarah Fairn

Kevin Croom vs. Marcelo Rojo

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Canneti

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Tracy Cortez vs. J.J. Aldrich