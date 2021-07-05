Fabricio Werdum Claims He Killed Fedor’s GOAT Argument

Fabricio Werdum claims he killed the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) argument when he defeated Fedor Emelianenko.

MMA legend Emelianenko is set to return to MMA on Bellator’s debuting event in Russia. His return has made headlines and sparked interest in many different fighters who have thrown their name into the hat for a potential matchup with Emelianenko. One of which is Werdum, who seems more than ready for a rematch with the Russian heavyweight and has suggested that Emelianenko was never the GOAT.

IF fedor The 🐐 do you need revenge from me HEY I’m ready to go to Russia — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) July 4, 2021

Fedor was never the goat because I killed the 🐐 @ScottCoker let’s go — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) July 4, 2021

Werdum fought Emelianenko back in 2010 under the Strikeforce promotion in which Werdum became the first fighter to defeat the Russian legend after the latter hadn’t lost a fight since 2001. It was one of the biggest upsets of all time in MMA after Werdum pulled off a triangle-armbar submission, and fans have been itching for a rematch since.

