Fedor Emelianenko Expresses Interest In Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Fedor Emelianenko is intrigued at the idea of sharing the boxing ring with Roy Jones Jr.

We’ve been seeing a wave of celebrities and MMA fighters transition into the world of boxing. Even legendary boxers have made their return through exhibition fights. One of those boxers is Jones, who took on Mike Tyson back in November 2020.

Emelianenko is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. While he has nothing left to prove in combat sports, he isn’t denying that trying his hand at the sweet science is enticing. Here’s what “The Last Emperor,” told Igor Lazorin about the possibility of boxing Jones (h/t BoxingScene).

“I would be interested, I have already worked with Denis Lebedev, with other guys [in boxing]. I have been boxing myself since 2000. So, yes, it would be interesting to have such a fight, but not with bloggers and singers, not with people from outside the world of sports. Roy Jones is a legend of world boxing, so of course, it would be interesting to do it with him.”

“He has such a track record. He will always be Roy Jones, although he will no longer have that crazy [hand] speed.”

Emelianenko is scheduled to make his return in Russia on Oct. 23. He’ll be competing under the Bellator banner. His opponent hasn’t been known.

“The Last Emperor” doesn’t have any pro boxing experience. Jones is a future boxing Hall of Famer. He was able to win world titles across multiple weight classes. He retired from the pro ranks back in 2018. His record is 66-9.