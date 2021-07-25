Fighters React To Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw At UFC Vegas 32

Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 32 event on Saturday night (July 24, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Dillashaw managed to land some takedowns in the first round including the first when Sandhagen went for a flying knee and ended up in a triangle choke. Dillashaw did a nice job staying close and pressing him.
It seemed Dillashaw hurt his knee when he went for a takedown. Sandhagen briefly dropped him with an overhand right. TJ had a nasty cut on his right eyebrow. Dillashaw started using his movement more in the third round and was letting his hands go so he tagged Sandhagen a few times. The blood was really bothering TJ as he kept swiping at it. Sandhagen threw a wild kick in the third round and TJ got a takedown. TJ was holding the pace in the fourth round with clinching. The judges gave the win to Dillashaw by split decision.
This was an important contest for Dillashaw, who made his return after he had accepted a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in April 2021. Dillashaw was caught with EPO in his system and was ineligible to compete until January 2021. On the flip side, Sandhagen entered this fight after picking up back-to-back KO wins.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
