Fighters React To Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw At UFC Vegas 32

Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 32 event on Saturday night (July 24, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Dillashaw managed to land some takedowns in the first round including the first when Sandhagen went for a flying knee and ended up in a triangle choke. Dillashaw did a nice job staying close and pressing him.

It seemed Dillashaw hurt his knee when he went for a takedown. Sandhagen briefly dropped him with an overhand right. TJ had a nasty cut on his right eyebrow. Dillashaw started using his movement more in the third round and was letting his hands go so he tagged Sandhagen a few times. The blood was really bothering TJ as he kept swiping at it. Sandhagen threw a wild kick in the third round and TJ got a takedown. TJ was holding the pace in the fourth round with clinching. The judges gave the win to Dillashaw by split decision.

This was an important contest for Dillashaw, who made his return after he had accepted a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in April 2021. Dillashaw was caught with EPO in his system and was ineligible to compete until January 2021. On the flip side, Sandhagen entered this fight after picking up back-to-back KO wins.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

@TJDillashaw showed a lot of heart! Great win! Congrats!! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 25, 2021

Randy I have so much respect for you 🙌👏 you will be back and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that you'll be back stronger! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 25, 2021

Oh wow guess experience plays dividence but this Amado judge I don’t know, great fight Not hating on nothing #UFCVegas32 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 25, 2021

Let’s run it !! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021

It goes Aljo vs Yan , Dillashaw gets the winner . That cut is going to take sometime to heal ! #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

Pressure and volume were key here!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 25, 2021

That's Championship level shit yo🤛🏿, the 🐍 is back! — khama worthy (@thedeathstar_1) July 25, 2021

Awesome performance by @TJDillashaw , overcame adversity early on and displayed the heart of a champion. 🔥 — Tony Kelley (@TonyKelleyMMA) July 25, 2021

I fucking love you guys #MMATwitter — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 25, 2021

And the judges strike again! 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️#UFCVegas32 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) July 25, 2021

Valid dec. those rounds were razor 🪒 close #UFCVegas32 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

Great main event.. From top to bottom that was one of the best fight night cards I’ve seen! #UFCVegas32 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) July 25, 2021

WHAT A FREAKIN FIGHT!!!! #UFCVegas32 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) July 25, 2021

This should be a split — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 25, 2021

That was a main event!! This is the kind of fight I'll be rematching for years to come. #UFCVegas32 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) July 25, 2021

UFC Vegas 32 Results: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw, Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 32. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.