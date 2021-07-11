Fighters React To Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor At UFC 264

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor had a memorable trilogy fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (July 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena..
As seen in the fight, McGregor briefly went for a guillotine choke, but Poirier was on top landing strikes and got out of it in the first round. McGregor was much more aggressive in the early going. Poirier was landing a ton of elbow shots.
Once McGregor got back to his feet, he stepped back and broke his ankle. The first round ended, but Poirier was awarded the doctor stoppage win. It was a weird moment as Poirier thought Conor broke the ankle after getting kicked while Conor thought it was when he took a step back.
Their first fight came back at the UFC 178 pay-per-view event, which saw McGregor score a TKO win in the first round back in September 2014. Their second fight took place at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event that featured Poirier getting a TKO win in the second round.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
