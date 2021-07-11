Fighters React To Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor At UFC 264

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor had a memorable trilogy fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (July 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena..

As seen in the fight, McGregor briefly went for a guillotine choke, but Poirier was on top landing strikes and got out of it in the first round. McGregor was much more aggressive in the early going. Poirier was landing a ton of elbow shots.

Once McGregor got back to his feet, he stepped back and broke his ankle. The first round ended, but Poirier was awarded the doctor stoppage win. It was a weird moment as Poirier thought Conor broke the ankle after getting kicked while Conor thought it was when he took a step back.

Their first fight came back at the UFC 178 pay-per-view event, which saw McGregor score a TKO win in the first round back in September 2014. Their second fight took place at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event that featured Poirier getting a TKO win in the second round.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Wasn’t before but I am now a fan of @TheNotoriousMMA . Heal up champ 🙏🏻 #UFC264 — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) July 11, 2021

A leg doesn't just snap for no reason. That was the outcome of a kick being checked for sure #Ufc246 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 11, 2021

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Damn Connor called it, STRETCHER — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 11, 2021

Damn! “Your wife was in my DMs”😬 he went there … pic.twitter.com/LGmB7K8bDF — Randa Markos (@randamma) July 11, 2021

Well that was anti-climatic #UFC264 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) July 11, 2021

I’ma keep using leg kicks though!! 😜 #ufc264 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 11, 2021

No class smh no women or children in battle — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 11, 2021

This sport is so crazy. You never want to see anyone go down with an injury of this severity. I hope Conor recovers and bounces back. #UFC264 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 11, 2021

What a straight bitch take it like a man son 🤣 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) July 11, 2021

Always thought this guy @DustinPoirier was a true role model for the sport of MMA. #ufc264 👏🏼👏🏼 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 11, 2021

Bruised foot pic.twitter.com/jjU6rTp4qc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

🤡 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 11, 2021

Now that I think about it Dustins right fuck that guy — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 11, 2021

Great 1st round. Just sucks to see it end like that. We go through enough shit, hate seeing fighters get injured like that. #godspeed @TheNotoriousMMA / congrats @DustinPoirier — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) July 11, 2021

