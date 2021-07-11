Fighters React To Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson At UFC 264

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (July 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

As seen in the fight, they had a feeling out process before clinching up against the fence. Thompson was bleeding from his mouth before being taken down thanks to a single-leg takedown by Burns.

While pressed up against the fence, Burns unloaded with a flurry before Thompson separated. The second round was calm aside from Thompson landing a spinning back kick to the gut and side kicks. Burns did go for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Burns went back for it and got it. Both fighters did stun each other in the final round. Burns got a takedown and did some damage. Burns walked away with the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Burns was coming off a TKO loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at the UFC 258 pay-per-view event. Thompson had gone 2-2 in his previous four outings heading into this fight. His most recent fight saw him beat Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 by decision.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

What a third round delivered by Durinho and Wonder Boy.



Congrats @GilbertDurinho #UFC264noCombate — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 11, 2021

Great game plan from Burns. 🙏🏽 #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

@GilbertDurinho is a beast — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 11, 2021

8 illegal strikes in the back of the head 😅 — CharlesAirJourdain (@JourdainAir) July 11, 2021

Great gameplan great fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 11, 2021

Is it just me or were there 5+ back of the head shots at the end there 🤔🤔 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) July 11, 2021