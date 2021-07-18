Fighters React To Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises At UFC Vegas 31

The fight between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises was a one-sided fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 31 event on Saturday night (July 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, the first round opened slowly before they had a brief exchange and Makhachev getting a takedown where he did some damage. Makhachev did a good job of closing the gap with strikes so he could clinch with him. Moises did a good job in the clinch and got a takedown, but Makhachev later took his back.
Makhachev took him down in the third round and Moises went for a heel hook, but couldn’t get it. Makhachev continued his dominance in the fourth round with a takedown. Makhachev got the rear-naked choke win.
This was an important contest for both guys. Moises entered this fight with a pro-MMA record of 15-4 and a three-fight winning streak. On the flip side, Makhachev entered this fight with a 19-1 pro-MMA record and seven-fight winning streak.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 31 Results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate
