Fighters React To Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises At UFC Vegas 31

The fight between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises was a one-sided fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 31 event on Saturday night (July 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the first round opened slowly before they had a brief exchange and Makhachev getting a takedown where he did some damage. Makhachev did a good job of closing the gap with strikes so he could clinch with him. Moises did a good job in the clinch and got a takedown, but Makhachev later took his back.

Makhachev took him down in the third round and Moises went for a heel hook, but couldn’t get it. Makhachev continued his dominance in the fourth round with a takedown. Makhachev got the rear-naked choke win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Moises entered this fight with a pro-MMA record of 15-4 and a three-fight winning streak. On the flip side, Makhachev entered this fight with a 19-1 pro-MMA record and seven-fight winning streak.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Curious to see it Moises can cause some jiu jitsu problems if it hits the mat — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 18, 2021

Put some money Moises. I don't think he's that big of an underdog but we'll see #UFCVegas31 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 18, 2021

Stayed up way past my bedtime for this let’s go! #UFCVegas31 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) July 18, 2021

Islam is controlling this fight early on. #UFCVegas31 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 18, 2021

Islam is so good everywhere — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Islam has this fight under control. #UFCVegas31 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) July 18, 2021

High level grappling main event — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 18, 2021

The heel hook looked tight #ufc — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 18, 2021

Moises needs something big. Makhachev running away with this very decisively. I did like that heel hook attempt from Moises tho but Islam is still strong and the fresher fighter. #UFCVegas31 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 18, 2021

Wow!! That finish makes a statement! #UFCVegas31 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 18, 2021

Welcome to the Islam era — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Beautiful performance. Congrats to Islam!! #UFCVegas31 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) July 18, 2021

UFC Vegas 31 Results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

