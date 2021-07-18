Fighters React To Miesha Tate’s Return At UFC Vegas 31

Miesha Tate had a successful outing in her UFC return against Marion Reneau.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 31 event on Saturday night (July 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Tate decided to strike with her for the first few minutes then went in for a takedown, but Reneau shut it down and they clinched up against the fence. Tate was able to tag her a few times and with a minute to go in the first, they had a wild exchange before Tate scored a takedown.

A few minutes into the second round, Tate got a takedown and landed some strikes. In the third round, Tate got a takedown then took her back and finished her with strikes. This was Reneau’s retirement fight and before this, had never been finished in her career.

Back in 2016 at the UFC 205 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Tate made her retirement known after the second straight loss in her career. She lost to Raquel Pennington at the show. This came as a surprise considering that she was only 30 years old and just eight months removed from winning the belt from Holly Holm. Many fight fans believed that she was still in the prime of her career.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Also congrats to Marion on retirement! What a beast going this long #UFCVegas31 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 18, 2021

LFG Tate! Things ya love to see #Inspiring — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) July 18, 2021

Imagine Tate gets on the mic and goes “where ronda fine a$$ at “ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Congrats @MieshaTate on a great comeback debut and congrats to @BelizeanBruiser on a great career! #UFCVegas31 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 18, 2021

I wonder if ronda is watching — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

