Fighters React To Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 33

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 33 event on Saturday night (July 31, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Strickland came out early to dictate the pace with his strikes and was tagging him a few times. Hall was clearly frustrated after the first round as he was pacing and trying to figure out his mistakes. Hall started to let his hands go in the latter part of the second round.

In the third round, Sean took him down and Hall seemed dazed so Sean landed some strikes until Hall got back to his feet. Moments later, Sean took him back down and got his back. Strickland tagged him a few times late then went for a takedown in the fourth round then landed some knee strikes. This busted open Hall. Hall did try to mount a comeback in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough. Strickland got the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Hall entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak. On the flip side, Strickland also entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak. Hall had some damage around his left eye.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Oh em G ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

Where in the hell did this version @SStricklandMMA come from. Great fight and pressure from that young man in the biggest spot of his career! #ufcfightnight — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

Jack Hermannson vs Sean Strickland . Book it! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 1, 2021

Uriah still makes the same mistakes from years ago that causes him to loss & never able to make an adjustment. It’s so simple too. Strickland has a nasty side jab, walks forward and throws ! Good fight overall. Well good fight for Strickland #UFCVegas33 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 1, 2021

Damn good performance from Sean Strickland #UFCVegas33 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 1, 2021

I’ve seen Sean spar so many times and he is fighting just like he spars. In your face, doesn’t give you an inch and gritty! #UFCVegas33 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 1, 2021

Such a fun fight ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

Hell with all that. give that man the stool @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 1, 2021

Strickland got this 💪🏾 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) August 1, 2021

Great fight in the main event. Hall vs Strickland , thanks for a fun UFC 4oz glove boxing match fellas ! Respect ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 1, 2021

Is uriah right hand hurt barely throwing it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 1, 2021

UFC Vegas 33 Results: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland, Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

