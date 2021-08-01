Fighters React To Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 33

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 33 event on Saturday night (July 31, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Strickland came out early to dictate the pace with his strikes and was tagging him a few times. Hall was clearly frustrated after the first round as he was pacing and trying to figure out his mistakes. Hall started to let his hands go in the latter part of the second round.
In the third round, Sean took him down and Hall seemed dazed so Sean landed some strikes until Hall got back to his feet. Moments later, Sean took him back down and got his back. Strickland tagged him a few times late then went for a takedown in the fourth round then landed some knee strikes. This busted open Hall. Hall did try to mount a comeback in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough. Strickland got the decision win.
This was an important contest for both guys. Hall entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak. On the flip side, Strickland also entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak. Hall had some damage around his left eye.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
