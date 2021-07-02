Five More UFC Fighters Released Including Emil Meek

The latest round of UFC cuts has arrived and Emil Meek is the standout name on the list.

MMAFighting.com has reported the most recent wave of releases. This time, Emil Meek, Lara Procopio, Roque Martinez, Alexander Yakovlev, and Joe Ellenberger have been handed pink slips by the UFC.

Meek is perhaps best known for his 45-second knockout victory over Rousimar Palhares and his bout with current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Meek hadn’t competed since February 2020. He ends his UFC run at 1-3.

As for Procopio, her last outing was more recent. She suffered a third-round submission loss to Casey O’Neill last month (June). Procopio’s UFC stretch ends with a record of 1-2 under the promotion.

After finding success in Japan, Martinez made the transition to the UFC. He ended up going 0-3 during his time with the promotion. He suffered losses to Alexander Romanov, Don’Tale Mayes, and Josh Parisian.

Yakovlev had been with the UFC since 2014. He’s faced the likes of Kamaru Usman, Demian Maia, and Gray Maynard. Yakovlev went 3-6 in nine fights with the UFC.

Ellenberger only had two fights under the UFC banner. His last bout took place back in December 2014. He suffered a third-round TKO loss to Bryan Barberena. Ellenberger suffered a detached retina in his successful UFC debut against James Moontasri. It wasn’t diagnosed until after his bout with Barberena. Doctors urged Ellenberger to ditch his fighting career.