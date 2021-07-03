Former UFC & BKFC Fighter Jason Knight Signs With PFL

Jason Knight is making his way to the PFL cage.

Eric Kowal of MyMMANews.com has reported that Knight signed a deal with PFL. He will be making his promotional debut on Aug. 27.

Knight spent three years with the UFC. During that span, he fought the likes of Dan Hooker and Ricardo Lamas. He was released from the promotion following a four-fight skid. He was 4-5 under the UFC banner.

Knight has made a name for himself following his UFC release. He endured a five-round war with Conor McGregor‘s longtime friend and training partner, Artem Lobov. Knight lost that fight but ended up getting revenge in the rematch, scoring a fifth-round TKO finish. “The Kid” is fresh off a first-round submission victory over Charles Bennett under bare-knuckle MMA rules.

As of now, Knight’s opponent is unknown. The PFL’s regular season is over and the playoffs will get underway in August. Obviously, Knight’s promotional debut won’t be considered a part of the 2021 PFL playoffs. Whether or not he is in consideration for the 2022 season remains to be seen.

Knight is the latest free agent acquisition for the PFL. The promotion has scooped up the likes of Anthony Pettis, Fabricio Werdum, Rory MacDonald, Claressa Shields, and others.