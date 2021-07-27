Francis Ngannou Wants Fighters Protected Against Questionable Judging

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is taking a stand against poor judging in MMA bouts.

The topic of judges in combat sports has long been discussed. Throughout the years, boxing has seen its share of fights end with a questionable scorecard. This has also become a problem in MMA with many high-profile fights.

Ngannou took to his Twitter account to advocate for fighter protection against questionable judging.

It's interesting how we see injustice done to the fighters by some judges, we talk about it, and then move on from it the next day, only to get pissed off again when it happens the next time. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 26, 2021

The fighter has to go home unrewarded with all that frustration – and half of their money – for a job well done. Something needs to be done for these athletes getting robbed on the score cards. #justiceforfighters — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 26, 2021

“It’s interesting how we see injustice done to the fighters by some judges, we talk about it, and then move on from it the next day, only to get pissed off again when it happens the next time.

“The fighter has to go home unrewarded with all that frustration – and half of their money – for a job well done. Something needs to be done for these athletes getting robbed on the scorecards. #Justiceforfighters”

At the same time Ngannou’s tweets rolled out, he ended up hitting the “Like” button on a fan’s comment saying that Miranda Maverick was robbed by the judges in her fight with Maycee Barber. Maverick dropped a split decision to Barber at UFC Vegas 32 but many media members scored the fight for Maverick.

UFC President Dana White recently blasted MMA judging in its current state following the UFC 259 event back in May (h/t Sportscasting).

“The scoring was insane. These guys are giving out 10-8 rounds like f—ing… there were two rounds in that fight that they gave a 10-8. When I came up in the fight business, a 10-8 was an ass-whupping. You got your ass whupped. You didn’t do s— in that round and got beat down if it was a 10-8.

“This 10-8 s—’s is out of control right now. So hopefully, we can get this fixed. They’re going to screw up a lot of fights, they’re handing out 10-8s like that. There was no 10-8 in that fight.”