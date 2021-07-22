Gaethje Fires Back At Chandler After Accusations Of Fight Ducking

Justin Gaethje is punching back after Michael Chandler hit him with accusations of fight ducking.

This week, #4-ranked UFC lightweight Michael Chandler accused Justin Gaethje of rejecting a fight against him on at least three separate occasions. Chandler then called on Gaethje to give fans the fight they want to see by agreeing to a bout heavy in highlight potential against him. A day after these comments were publicized, Gaethje has offered a stern response to his lightweight peer.

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times? 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 21, 2021

Justin Gaethje has not competed since UFC 254 last October when he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Michael Chandler’s most recent bout was also an unsuccessful bid at becoming the 155 lbs. king when he lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in what was a contest for the then-vacant lightweight title.

Both Chandler and Gaethje have held titles in other major promotions, which is one of the factors that make this pairing a dream fight in many respects. Michael Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion and is 1-1 in the UFC. Former World Series of Fighting Champion Justin Gaethje is currently ranked #2 and has a UFC record of 5-3.

