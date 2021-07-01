Thursday, July 1, 2021
Georges St-Pierre Says He’ll Be Free Of UFC Contract In Two Years

Georges St-Pierre
(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
By Fernando Quiles Jr.

Georges St-Pierre claims his UFC contract is set to expire in about two years.

St-Pierre retired from pro MMA competition in early 2019. His last bout took place back in November 2017 when he captured the UFC Middleweight Title from Michael Bisping. St-Pierre had wanted to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov before his retirement, but UFC President Dana White wasn’t pleased with “Rush” bailing on a deal they previously had.

Despite being retired, St-Pierre is still locked in a UFC contract. He claims the deal prevented him from having a boxing match against Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, St-Pierre revealed that he will be freed of his UFC contract in two years.

“Trust me, if this fight would have happened, I would have moved to Los Angeles to [famed boxing trainer] Freddie Roach’s gym and made a full training camp, leaving no stone unturned. Unfortunately, Dana White didn’t want it. It is what it is. I can’t be mad at him. People have said to take him to court, but that makes me look like the bad guy, and I don’t want to spend money on lawyers and all that.

“My contract with UFC will finish in almost two years, and I will be free—and I will still be in shape.”

St-Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest welterweight in the history of MMA competition. Some even consider him to be the pound-for-pound GOAT. He ended his career with a record of 26-2. Along the way, he became a two-time UFC Welterweight Champion and captured the middleweight gold as mentioned.

St-Pierre currently holds the record for most successful consecutive UFC Welterweight Title defenses with nine.

