Gilbert Burns Calls Out Jorge Masvidal For October Or November Date

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has called out Jorge Masvidal for October or November after receiving no response from Leon Edwards.

Burns has wasted no time in searching for his next opponent after his recent victory at UFC 264. At the pay-per-view, “Durinho” returned to championship contention with an impressive performance against two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Since the co-main event win, Burns has expressed his desire to enter the Octagon with Edwards, who was victorious against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 last month. But it seems the Brazilian has finally lost patience with the Englishman’s lack of response and has adjusted his sights to one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Burns posted a series of tweets directed at two of his fellow welterweight contenders. He started off by suggesting Edwards is ducking him and wished him luck while he sits on the sideline awaiting a title shot. He also revealed his new target for his next fight.

Looks like he don’t want no smoke 🤷🏾‍♂️ I don’t blame him! Good lucky waiting! Let’s see if Jorge wants! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

“Looks like he don’t want no smoke I don’t blame him! Good luck waiting! Let’s see if Jorge wants!”

In a follow-up tweet, Burns tagged Masvidal and asked about his availability for a fight in October or November.

What’s up @GamebredFighter what you doing October or November? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

“What’s up @GamebredFighter what you doing October or November?”

“Gamebred” last entered the Octagon at UFC 261 back in April. For the second time in less than a year, Masvidal fell short of capturing the welterweight gold against Kamaru Usman. Having controlled him for five rounds in the first fight, “The Nigerian Nightmare” brutally knocked Masvidal out in front of a sold-out crowd when the pair ran it back.

Having returned to the win column against “Wonderboy,” Burns clearly feels a victory over Usman’s most recent title challenger will grant him a second crack at dethroning the dominant 170-pound king. With Covington seemingly next in line, Burns is certainly doing all he can to place himself close behind “Chaos” in the pecking order.

Would you like to see Gilbert Burns face Jorge Masvidal next?