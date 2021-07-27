Gilbert Burns Has A Change Of Heart About Nate Diaz

Gilbert Burns doesn’t appear to have much of a beef with Nate Diaz after all.

Burns has been calling for a bout with the Stockton native. The number two-ranked UFC welterweight is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Stephen Thompson. After the fight, Burns called for some big names such as Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz responded, saying he’d rather fight the “guy” who knocked him out. That “guy” is UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Burns had a scathing response, calling Diaz a “b*tch ass.” Just a few days later, however, Burns has appeared to change his tune. He explained why he actually likes Diaz during an interview with MMAJunkie.

“I like him. He’s freaking funny. He’s pretty entertaining. I’m not gonna [say], ‘oh I don’t like him,’ no I like him, I watch him. Even though I don’t think he can be a champion anymore, but he’s freaking entertaining. I like the guy. I’m not gonna be the one, ‘oh I’m not gonna watch him,’ no I watch him, bro. He’s really funny that guy, even the way he talks.”

Burns went on to say that he isn’t convinced that he’ll ever share the Octagon with the Stockton Native.

“He was the one who started talking mad crap about me when I fought Kamaru, posted the Dan Hooker loss and I was just like, ‘man maybe that guy wants to fight me.’ And I just realized that he don’t wanna fight me. It is what it is, I like the guy. I don’t think he’s ever gonna fight me, to be honest, but you know what, I was just having fun yesterday. I like it, I like it.”

