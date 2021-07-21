Gilbert Burns Loses All Patience With Leon Edwards’ Silence

Gilbert Burns is continuing to take shots at Leon Edwards.

For over a year now, Burns and Edwards have taken shots at one another. However, they were never booked for a fight. Yet, they got different fights. With them both at the top of the welterweight division, a scrap between them makes sense, especially if Colby Covington gets the next title shot. However, Edwards has made it clear he’s holding out for a title shot, which Burns doesn’t like.

Leon why you so quiet? @Leon_edwardsmma nobody respect but I do! When we fight? October? November? You tell me! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2021

“Leon why you so quiet? @leon_edwardsmma nobody respect but I do! When we fight? October? November? You tell me!,” Burns wrote to Edwards on Twitter.

A fight between Burns and Edwards does make sense on paper. With Usman and Covington likely rematching later this year, Burns and Edwards could fight to determine the next contender at 170lbs. Depending on the timeframe of when the title fight is, the fight could serve as a five-round co-main event, or be on the main event on a Fight Night card. Yet, whether or not Edwards even takes the fight is to be seen.

Gilbert Burns (20-4) is currently ranked second at welterweight. He returned to the win column back at UFC 264 as he beat Stephen Thompson by decision. Prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in his first UFC title shot in a fight he rocked the champ early. At welterweight, he beat Tyron Woodley, Gunnar Nelson, and Alexey Kunchenko by decision and knocked out Demian Maia.

Leon Edwards (19-3 and one No Contest) beat Nate Diaz back at UFC 263 to extend his unbeaten streak to 10. Before the win over Diaz, Edwards had the No Contest against Belal Muhammad due to an accidental eye poke. During his winning streak, he has beaten Nelson, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque among others. From Edwards’ perspective if he can go out and beat Burns then there is no denying him from getting a title shot and rematching Usman.

Would you like to see Gilbert Burns vs. Leon Edwards?