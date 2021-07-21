Gilbert Gets Burned In Nate Diaz’s Response To Callout

Gilbert Burns was able to get Nate Diaz’s attention but not quite in the manner he was hoping for.

Fresh off a unanimous-decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns is still on the prowl for his next opponent. He has wasted no time in playing matchmaker for himself, specifically targeting Leon Edwards multiple times. After losing his patience with the Englishman’s silence, he has now turned his attention to BMFers Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

In addition to challenging Masvidal for a fight in October or November, he also called on Diaz to “say something now!” Diaz quickly obliged, but it’s highly doubtful that Burns will like what was said (graphic via ESPN MMA).

Gilbert Burns called out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, but Diaz has a different plan 👀



“I’d rather fight the guy who knocked you guys out,” Diaz said in response to Burns.

The only man Diaz could be referring to, as the above graphic illustrates, is UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. This is not the first time Diaz has expressed an interest in fighting Usman, and that interest has been reciprocated in the past by the Nigerian-American.

Nate Diaz has also recently called out Dustin Poirier in classic Diaz fashion. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed by UFC President Dana White that Kamaru Usman’s next title defense will be against Colby Covington on a date to be determined.

Prior to today, Burns had already expressed an openness to an “easy” fight against Nate Diaz, even though the Brazilian felt Diaz was “undeserving” of being paired with him. The Stockton bad boy has now responded to Burns’ initially lukewarm interest with an ice-cold shutdown.

Unless Jorge Masvidal responds more favorably to Burns’s callout than Diaz did, it looks as though Burns will have to get back on the prowl or leave it to the professionals to secure his next opponent.

Keep it locked right here on MMANews.com to see who Nate Diaz will ultimately be paired against next!