Greg Hardy Speaks On UFC 264 Loss To Tai Tuivasa

Greg Hardy has commented on his defeat at the hands of Tai Tuivasa.

Hardy vs. Tuivasa was featured on the main card of UFC 264 this past Saturday night (July 10). The heavyweight collision didn’t make it out of the first round. Hardy landed a solid punch on Tuivasa that appeared to have stunned “Bam Bam.” Hardy charged in but ate a counter punch that floored him. Some follow-up punches from Tuivasa and the fight was over.

Hardy hopped on his Instagram account to speak on his second straight loss.

“Talk n’ sh*t all 2021. It’s me vs. me I have to stop making rookie mistakes. There is not F N excuse for that Ish but my real ones know you can’t kill the Kraken and you for damn sure can’t kill the prince. So bring it. I’ll be back. Thank you to the UFC and good sh*t by Tai Tuivasa all respect and great win.”

Hardy has now lost three of his last five bouts. This is the first time Hardy has lost two straight bouts in his pro MMA career.

Tuivasa has been on a roll since moving to American Kickboxing Academy. What’s interesting is that “Bam Bam” did not train at AKA ahead of his bout with Hardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuivasa said his plan was to train in Australia for the Hardy fight and then head back to AKA when his next outing is scheduled.