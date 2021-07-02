GSP: Kamaru Usman Is The Pound-For-Pound Best Right Now

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has massive praise for former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

St-Pierre vs. Usman is one of those “what if” questions. In his prime, St-Pierre was the best 170-pounder on the planet. He holds the record for the most successful consecutive UFC Welterweight Title defenses at nine. He also captured the UFC Middleweight gold and retired on a 13-fight winning streak.

Usman is the cream of the crop at welterweight today. He’s had four successful UFC Welterweight Title defenses. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has just one loss in his pro MMA career.

For St-Pierre’s money, Usman isn’t just the best active welterweight, he’s the pound-for-pound best in MMA at the moment. Here’s what “Rush” told Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report.

“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound. In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an active competitor.”

The praise didn’t stop with Usman. St-Pierre listed some other names he’s high on including UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

“I like to watch Adesanya as well, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane. I like [Alexander] Volkanovski—all of the champions.”

Usman’s next title defense isn’t set in stone. With that said, UFC President Dana White has said the plan is to give Colby Covington a rematch. Of course, plans have changed in the past for a slew of reasons.

As for St-Pierre, he recently revealed that he will be free of his UFC contract in about two years. The UFC Hall of Fame elect claims the promotion prevented him from having a boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya.