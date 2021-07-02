Henry Cejudo Believes De La Hoya Defeats Conor McGregor In Boxing

Henry Cejudo believes Oscar De La Hoya would defeat Conor McGregor if they were to ever fight in a boxing match.

Backstage at a Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast the former flyweight and bantamweight UFC champion was asked if he would like to see a fight between “The “Golden Boy” and the “Notorious” one, to which he replied without any hesitation that De La Hoya would knock out McGregor early on.

“Oscar would put him [Conor McGregor] away,” said Cejudo. “He is a killer, man. He is not a Mayweather, he is not a defensive guy. If he wants to fight Conor in boxing, Conor wouldn’t last a minute. Left hook, jab.”

Though De La Hoya agreed later, he didn’t show much enthusiasm for the fight and didn’t trash talk McGregor in any way despite the latter criticizing “The Golden Boy” in the past. Instead, the boxing legend appeared to say that there is always a level of respect between fighters if they don’t have a personal feud with each other.

“There’s always respect amongst fighters, there has to be,” De La Hoya said. “Unless you have a beef with somebody.”

De La Hoya is set to face MMA legend Vitor Belfort in a boxing match on September 11th. The fight will be promoted by Triller, the new promotion that has taken the boxing world by storm by promoting these celebrity and sport crossover fights with their own flair and pomp.

“The Golden Boy” retired from boxing in 2008. He competed professionally in 1992 and won 11 world titles in six weight classes, including the lineal championship in three weight classes. At one point, he was the PPV king, generating $700 million in PPV income throughout his career, making him one of the top earners in the sport.

With the celebrity-sport crossover sports trend continuing in the sport of boxing, there is no shortage of names De La Hoya could fight if he were to continue his career. The 48-year-old has shown interest in UFC legend Anderson Silva, who recently competed in a boxing match himself against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and took home a decision against the former boxing champion.

Do you think Oscar De La Hoya beats Conor McGregor in a boxing match?