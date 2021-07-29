Holly Holm vs. Norma Dumont Reportedly Targeted For Oct. 16

Holly Holm and Norma Dumont may be on a collision course.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that the Holm vs Dumont is in the works for a UFC event on Oct. 16. Nothing has been signed at this time but verbal agreements are said to be in place. This would be a featherweight matchup.

Holm hasn’t competed since Oct. 2020. She defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision. She has won her last two bouts. Holm was penciled in to fight Julianna Pena back in May but that plan went awry when Holm was forced to pull out due to a urinary tract condition.

Following a knockout loss to Megan Anderson in her UFC debut, Dumont has been able to win two straight. She’s beaten Felicia Spencer and Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Holm hasn’t competed in the featherweight division since June 2018. She defeated Anderson via unanimous decision. In the bout prior, she challenged Cris Cyborg for the UFC Women’s Featherweight Title. Holm was defeated via unanimous decision.

Dumont has a pro MMA record of 6-1 with two of those victories coming by way of submission. Back in late 2020, Dumont attempted to make her return to bantamweight. She ended up missing weight and has since returned to featherweight.