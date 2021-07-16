Islam Makhachev Hits Hooker With The ‘Who TF Is That Guy’ Treatment

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev has shot down Dan Hooker‘s callout of the Dagestani ahead of his UFC Vegas 31 main event.

Makhachev’s comments come ahead of his main event matchup against Thiago Moisés this weekend. After the cancelation of the original headliner between Max Holloway and the returning Yair Rodriguez, Makhachev found his fight with the Brazilian bumped to the top of the card.

But while he prepares for his first headlining fight in the UFC, another top lightweight contender has their eyes set on Makhachev. Earlier this week, Dan Hooker suggested that if the Russian can get the job done against Moises, he’s open to a fight against him.

But in classic Conor McGregor fashion, Makhachev shot the New Zealander down by questioning who he even was. While speaking to MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 31 media session, the 29-year-old suggested that a fight with Hooker wouldn’t do much for his career.

“You know, Dan Hooker posted something today, ‘If Islam wins this fight and calls me out, I like it,’ but who is Dan Hooker, you know?” Makhachev said. ” I need someone who will bring me to call for the belt, but I don’t think Hooker is a big step for me.”

As you’d expect, it didn’t take long for “The Hangman” to strike back. Taking to Twitter, Hooker turned the tables on Makhachev with a classic insult that the Russian and his fans know all too well.

Who's the chicken now. 😂😂😂 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 15, 2021

“Who’s the chicken now.”

But some fans quickly pointed out that Hooker had made a very similar statement about Makhachev back in 2019. After former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier suggested the matchup, Hooker responded by stating a victory over Makhachev would have gotten him “absolutely nowhere.”

With both seemingly happy to change their tune about a meeting with the other, it seems more than likely the pair will eventually stand toe-to-toe inside the Octagon. Given the fact Makhachev is fighting the #14-ranked lightweight this weekend, a bout against a top 10 like Hooker doesn’t seem like such an impossibility should he be victorious on Saturday.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev face Dan Hooker if he defeats Thiago Moisés at UFC Vegas 31?