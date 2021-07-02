It’s OK, Guys, Conor McGregor Says He Doesn’t Have Staph Infection

Conor McGregor took a moment from his busy schedule to assure one, and in so doing herds of his fans that he does not have a staph infection ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

Earlier this week, UFC 264 headliner Conor McGregor decided to share an image on his Instagram page showcasing the incredible shape he’s in ahead of UFC 264. Just another day and another social-media flex from the man with many followers.

There were some followers turned sleuths who believed McGregor was “unlucky” leading up to the fight and had come down with staph on his left elbow, as close-up images that began to circulate had many believe.

Is that staph I see. pic.twitter.com/sfqETal9WJ — S (@chimaevsmash) June 29, 2021

As the rumors continued to ramp up speed, McGregor was able to pump the brakes on the fears of his fans by assuring them that there was nothing to be concerned about. What they were witnessing was just the remnants of a typical savage training session from The Irish Gorilla.

No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

“Conor, please tell me you don’t have a staph infection,” one worried fan asked, to which MicGregor replied, “No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows.”

A week from tomorrow, McGregor may look to unleash said elbows on his opponent Dustin Poirier in the highly anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 264. Or, he may stick with his reliable left hand in combination with one of his other dangerous weapons.

One thing history has shown is that neither rain, staph, nor hail can stop McGregor from showing up to a fight, and his fans worldwide can now rest this week sound and assure that UFC 264 will be no different.