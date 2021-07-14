Jackass 4 Will Feature Francis Ngannou In Nut Shot Scene

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to star in Jackass 4 and will take part in a very violent scene.

Francis Ngannou captured UFC gold in late March when he stopped a former foe in two-time heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in the second round. After landing a role in the long-awaited film Jackass 4, the newly minted heavyweight champion will be looking to earn gold in a different area of expertise when the movie goes public.

Ahead of its release, Francis Ngannou details his turbulent experiences while shooting the crazy movie. In what will most definitely be gruesome, Ngannou will be featured during the ‘nut shot scene’.

“That’s the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen. Man, I had to punch somebody in the nuts,” Ngannou said. “I did it the first time, (and they said) ‘Listen man, we know you. People know that you’re the hardest puncher in the world. It wasn’t hard enough.’ I was like ‘Are you kidding me? Like… I could hurt this guy. Did he at least have kids or something?” (h/t MiddleEasy)

This isn’t the first time we have seen Francis Ngannou in Hollywood. In fact, the heavyweight champ popped up in a cameo appearance for Fast & Furious 9. It seems now is the best time to strike the iron while it’s hot, considering Ngannou is currently sitting on the UFC sidelines.

After the promotion decided to move on and pitch an interim heavyweight title shot to Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, it is unclear when we will see Ngannou back in the Octagon.

While originally slated to take on Lewis at UFC 265, the heavyweight champion was unable to make the date a little after three months removed from winning the title. Following his decision, the promotion moved on, but at least the heavyweight champion has Hollywood in his back pocket now.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou’s foray into the acting world?