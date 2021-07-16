Jake Paul Not Trying To Be A Hero With UFC Fighter Pay Rants

Jake Paul insists he isn’t trying to be a hero when it comes to “exposing” the UFC over fighter pay.

Paul hasn’t been afraid to ruffle some feathers. That includes taking aim at UFC President Dana White. The YouTuber turned boxer has pointed out that White is bragging about winning $7 million in blackjack while his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.

During a media scrum hyping up his upcoming boxing match with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul said he isn’t trying to be a spokesperson for fighter pay in the UFC but that no one else is stepping up to the plate.

“I’m not a spokesperson, I’m not trying to be but who else is? When has anyone ever talked about fighter pay and made it this big of a point? I guess I’m that person now but it’s just something I’m passionate about. I’m not trying to be a hero or anything like that but when something doesn’t make sense to me I’m gonna call it out.”

As far as his upcoming bout with Woodley is concerned, Paul believes he’s showcasing the gap in skill between MMA fighters and trained boxers in the striking department.

“I think I’m exposing the UFC a bit with their striking capabilities. He’s fought ‘the best in the world’ in the UFC. But that’s not boxing. People think they’re very similar sports, which they kind of are, but it’s really like relating swimming to basketball. It’s two very different things. Boxers are more efficient, more precise, more conservative with their energy, scoring points. It’s just a completely different ball game, and a lot of people don’t really understand that. They just take it at face value, which is that this is a fight. It’s not that. He’s coming into my territory.”

Paul vs. Woodley will take place on August 29. It’ll be a 10-round cruiserweight bout. The fight will air live on Showtime PPV.