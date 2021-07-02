Jake Paul Opens Up Roast Session On Woodley/Mayweather Alliance

“Haha” might be the expression that best captures Jake Paul‘s reaction to Tyron Woodley beginning his training sessions with Floyd Mayweather.

On August 28, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will lace up rather strap up a pair of gloves when “The Chosen One” makes his boxing debut against Jake Paul. In preparation for the big event, Woodley has linked up with one of the greatest boxers to ever do it, Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

After agreeing to train together following the announcement of the summer bout, Woodley and Mayweather got the ball rolling on this arrangement Thursday, as the images posted on Woodley’s Twitter account reveal.

“Bank Robbery in progress. Y’all fucked up! It’s stuck now!!” Woodley’s post reads.

As Woodley was busy flowing like water, the images surfaced on Jake Paul’s Twitter feed, prompting the YouTuber to let the jokes pour.

shiver me timbers pic.twitter.com/oHYhNj7X93 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 1, 2021

“shiver me timbers,” reads Paul’s sarcastic initial reaction along with a dated photo of Mayweather with the later-KO’d Nate Robinson. The implied message being that associating with Mayweather does not spare one from the wrath of Jake Paul.

The 24-year-old then began to roast the two combat sports legends about their age and, in Floyd Mayweather’s case, his rumored lack of reading ability.

With nearly two full months to spare, there’s surely much more where that came from in the weeks ahead. We’ll see if Woodley’s training prep includes having his counter game ready as Paul throws more inevitable jabs his way long before the start of the fight.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will take place on August 28, 2021, on Showtime PPV for the price of $49.99.