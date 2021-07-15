Jake Paul: Poirier’s Win Over McGregor Proves I’d Beat Him, Too

After Dustin Poirier sealed the trilogy up with a doctor stoppage win against Conor McGregor, the performance has Jake Paul convinced he can beat McGregor, too.

At UFC 264, the Louisiana native Dustin Poirier completed the trilogy against the Irish superstar. In fact, he managed to finish the fight quicker than their second meeting in Abu Dhabi just six months ago. The event was a huge success and achieved massive pay-per-view numbers despite “The Notorious” only having won a single fight in his last four outings.

The event truly was a spectacle, and Jake Paul took full advantage of the moment with some witty, but expensive, post-fight antics. The rising superstar decided to have a jeweler design a $100K necklace of ‘Sleepy McGeregor’ after his loss to Poirier back in January.

After sporting the piece for some time, Jake Paul offered the necklace to Poirier following his big win over McGregor last weekend. Shortly after the offer, “The Diamond” accepted the necklace.

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?



$100k gift from me



I think you deserve it



lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Poirier Win Gives Jake Paul A Realization About Hypothetical McGregor Bout

The 3-0 boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in a 10-round, 190lbs boxing match on August 29. In addition, the professional boxing match will take place in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The fight is beginning to exude those ‘big-fight feels’ and will air on Showtime PPV.

In the meantime, when Paul witnessed Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor for the second time, he realized that, in addition to beating Tyron Woodley on August 29, he would beat McGregor as well.

“You know, Dustin Poirier defeated this man, and Dustin Poirier is an amazing fighter, don’t get me wrong, amazing guy, I actually became a fan of his over the weekend. But he’s 5-foot-9, 155 pounds. I’m 6-foot-1, 200 (pounds). So, Conor McGregor would not stand a chance,” Paul said at the Paul/Woodley press conference.

With McGregor losing the first two consecutive bouts of his MMA career, perhaps Paul believes now is the best time to pick a fight with the superstar.

As of this writing, it doesn’t look like McGregor has any plans in place to box in the immediate future, but if Paul continues to call his name, surely the Irishman can’t turn down a big check forever.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor box Jake Paul?