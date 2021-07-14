Jake Paul: McGregor Needs Me More Than I Need Him

Jake Paul could benefit from the Conor McGregor injury more than any UFC Fighter.

There is no doubt that over the last five years or so, no other UFC fighter has been more popular or more in demand than Conor McGregor. Although that still could be the case, McGregor’s stock may have plummeted after UFC 264.

The broken leg suffered by McGregor will put him out of competition for a while, but it was the loss that may have him out of the limelight indefinitely, or at least one man thinks so: Jake Paul.

Paul has been looking for a fight with McGregor ever since he started boxing. He is slowly making a name for himself as a man who fights former UFC fighters and wins. Paul thinks McGregor has fallen so far in MMA that he will now be ready to box him.

“18 months ago when I said I wanted to fight Conor, people laughed at me,” Paul told MMA Junkie (via Yahoo Sports.) “Now I’m laughing at Conor with a broken ankle, sitting there in the Octagon, and he needs Jake Paul more than I need him. So, yeah, my offer to Conor is $23, and if we ever fought I would knock those fake-ass teeth right out of his f—big mouth.”

Paul has a fight booked with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Many would agree that this is a big step up in competition for Paul.

It is true that Paul is bringing eyes to the sport of boxing and money. So far, he has fought Ben Askren and now Woodley, both of whom have admitted this was or is their biggest payday. As for skill, Paul feels he is a bigger threat for McGregor.

“Dustin Poirier defeated this man, and Dustin Poirier is an amazing fighter – don’t get me wrong – amazing guy, I actually became a fan of his over the weekend,” Paul said. “But he’s 5-foot-9, 155 pounds. I’m 6-foot-1, 200 (pounds). So, Conor McGregor would not stand a chance.”

If McGregor decides to venture back to boxing, Paul would definitely be one of the bigger fights for him to make. He fought Floyd Mayweather and has been rumored to be fighting Manny Pacquiao. As is the case in his MMA career, McGregor has the ability to pick from the field. If the Paul fight brings the numbers, then it might happen after all.

