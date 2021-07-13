Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Make Interesting Bet Ahead Of Fight

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have made a handshake bet and it’s a doozy.

On August 29, Paul and Woodley will collide in a pro boxing match. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and will be contested in the cruiserweight division. The fight will air live on Showtime PPV.

The kick-off press conference was held and neither Paul nor Woodley were at a loss for words. Paul dismissed Woodley’s past accomplishments, saying he didn’t know who the likes of Robbie Lawler are.

On top of that, Paul expressed his belief that Woodley is past his prime (h/t Damon Martin).

“You’re just not the same Tyron anymore.”

Woodley questioned when Paul has ever fought anyone remotely close to the likes of Lawler or Darren Till.

“When have you fought anybody of that caliber? Nate Robinson plays basketball. I knock people out for a living.”

Press conference host Brian Custer asked Woodley what fans can expect come fight night. His response was short and sweet.

“Violence.”

The same question was posed to Paul, who answered with the following.

“People know what they get when they tune into a Jake Paul event. No fighter has ever accomplished what I’ve accomplished in three fights.”

At the end of the press conference, Paul proposed a bet to Woodley. If Paul wins, “The Chosen One” has to get a tattoo that reads, “I love Jake Paul.” If Woodley emerges victorious, then Paul gets an, “I love Tyron Woodley” tattoo. Woodley agreed to the bet and they shook hands on it.

Paul is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner, Ben Askren. This will be Paul’s fourth pro boxing match and Woodley’s first. “The Chosen One” does have far more combat sports experience but the oddsmakers have Paul as a slight -138 betting favorite.