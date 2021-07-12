Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Moves To Aug. 29 In Paul’s Hometown

The 190 lbs. boxing match between former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul is moving a day later to August 29.

ESPN was the first to report on the date change. In addition, Showtime will broadcast the 10-round boxing match between Paul and Woodley on pay-per-view. While initially scheduled to compete on Saturday, perhaps Showtime moved the fight to Sunday in an effort to not compete with the UFC.

On Monday, Showtime revealed the news that the fight would take place in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The 10-round boxing match will not be an exhibition; therefore, it will count on both athletes’ professional boxing records.

Following four straight losses in the UFC, the former 170 lbs. champion’s departure from the promotion wasn’t a shock. After Ben Askren suffered a first-round knockout to Paul at a Triller event earlier this year, now Woodley will get a chance to avenge his teammate’s defeat. Woodley appears to be committed and reenergized to compete under a different set of rules too.

“Come and get this smoke for real,” Woodley said to TMZ Radio. “I’m in, and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they’re not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him.”

“I’m a grown-ass man,” Woodley stated. “I don’t play games with kids. They brought me in to take the trash out. You’re welcome.”

With a new date and location announced, there is definite intrigue surrounding how hostile the crowd will be when Woodley finally meets Paul on Aug. 29. In the end, Woodley has a massive opportunity to set up another big fight should he get past Paul, but the 3-0 boxer has looked stellar so far. As Jake Paul continues to troll the MMA world with his latest target being Conor McGregor, the Paul name just keeps growing.

Who is your early pick between Paul and Woodley?