Jeff Mayweather: Floyd Tried To KO Logan Paul But Couldn’t

Jeff Mayweather, the uncle of Floyd, believes his nephew legitimately tried to knock Logan Paul out.

Floyd and Paul went one-on-one in an exhibition boxing match back in June. Paul survived the eight-round showcase and no official winner was determined. After the fight, many wondered if Mayweather took it easy on Paul due to the significant difference in experience.

During an appearance on The Champ and The Chump, Jeff expressed his belief that Floyd attempted to put Paul away but couldn’t do so because of the size difference (h/t The Mac Life).

“I think he wanted to knock him out, of course, but he couldn’t. The guy was too big. He did so much holding and you know was strong enough to take those shots, and as soon as he got hit, he locked up. So that made the fight a little ugly.

“I still think if Floyd was younger, he woulda knocked him out.”

Jeff also said he feels Floyd’s age played a factor in his inability to get Paul out of there.

“I thought what happened could have happened because nobody else was thinking that the age, 44, was gonna show up.”

Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. He is a boxing Hall of Fame elect, who ended his career with a perfect record of 50-0. Along the way, he earned world titles across multiple divisions.

As for Paul, he’s an Internet celebrity. Lately, he and his brother, Jake, have been getting involved in the boxing industry. Paul has had three boxing matches with two of them being exhibitions. The lone pro bout was against fellow YouTuber, KSI. Paul lost the bout via split decision.