Jeremy Stephens Renews Hope Of Showing McGregor Who TF He Is

Jeremy Stephens feels he’s the best opponent for Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently competed in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. The bout ended at the conclusion of the first round when the “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia. He immediately began angling for a fourth fight, slamming “The Diamond” and his wife.

While McGregor recovers from surgery, Stephens has expressed his belief that he’d be the perfect choice to fight the former UFC “Champ-Champ” next.

Just thinking… the true fight to make is me and Connor. He broke his ankle, someone dove for my ankle. We both like to fight and keep it standing. Both power both different. Plus I like to calve kick and have wide range of KO’s — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 20, 2021

“Just thinking… the true fight to make is me and Connor. He broke his ankle, someone dove for my ankle. We both like to fight and keep it standing. Both power both different. Plus I like to [calf] kick and have a wide range of KOs.”

During a UFC press conference back in 2016, McGregor uttered one of his most famous lines at the expense of Stephens. When Stephens said he had the best chance of beating McGregor due to his punching power, McGregor simply asked, “who the f*ck is that guy?”

Stephens has seen better days inside the Octagon. He hasn’t won a fight since Feb. 2018. “Lil Heathen” also hasn’t emerged victorious in six fights, going 0-5, 1 NC. Despite being with the UFC since 2007, Stephens may find himself on the chopping block soon.

McGregor has also been short on victories as of late. The one positive for the “Notorious” one is that he continues to be a massive draw. In fact, UFC 264 reportedly drew just under 1.8 million PPV buys globally.