Jeremy Stephens Wants Quick Return After UFC Vegas 31 Defeat

After suffering the quickest loss of his career, Jeremy Stephens is keen to get back into the octagon to “show the world once again what I’m made of.”

Stephens (28-19) is now riding a five-fight losing streak after suffering a submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday. It wasn’t the change in fortune “Lil’ Heathen” was hoping for on his return to the lightweight division.

Stephens was forced to tap in just 65 seconds after Gamrot had taken “Lil’ Heathen” down and locked in a kimura. It was the 35-year-old’s first tap-out loss since February 2009.

Jeremy Stephens Wants Quick Return After He “Let A Lot Of People Down”

Shortly after the fight, Stephens took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the result and let fans know that he’s eager to make a swift return.

Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of. 🙏🏽 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 18, 2021

Stephens is currently battling through the worst slump of his career. He hasn’t been in the win column since February 2018, with his loss to Gamrot the third time he has been finished in his last six fights.

Stephens was making his return to the lightweight division after more than eight years fighting as a featherweight. He’s lost half of his eighteen fights as a 145 pounder, most recently to Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Zabit Magomedsharapov, and José Aldo.

Since making his UFC debut in 2007, Stephens has fought 34 times in the promotion — the fourth most fights in UFC history. He also, however, holds the dubious honor of having the most losses in the UFC, with 18 to his name.

What do you think? Can Jeremy Stephens bounce back from his current slump?