Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill Set For Oct. 2 Fight Night

Promising light heavyweight prospects Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill will clash this fall.

The matchup, which was originally reported by ESPN, will take place at UFC Fight Night on October 2. The event location is yet to be confirmed.

Crute (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) and Hill (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) will be looking to rebound after they both suffered disturbing limb injuries in their most recent bouts.

At UFC 261 in April, Crute suffered a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Anthony Smith after sustaining an injury that saw him lose control of his leg. Prior to the loss, the Australian had notched up back-to-back first-round wins over Michal Oleksiejczuk and Modestas Bukauskas.

Hill, meanwhile, will be hoping to get back in the win column after suffering a nasty arm dislocation in his first-round TKO loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263 last month. It was the first career loss for the Contender Series contract winner, who had previously defeated Ovince Saint Preux via second-round TKO.

With Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill now booked, the latest line-up for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 2 also includes: