Jiří Procházka Tells Blachowicz To Follow His Own Words

Jiří Procházka wants his title shot at the champion Jan Blachowicz.

Coming off an impressive spinning elbow KO win against #5-ranked contender Dominick Reyes back in May, Prochazka feels he has done more than enough to warrant himself a shot at the title next.

In a recent Twitter post by Procházka, the 28-year-old expressed a slightly ominous message of intent presumably towards the UFC light heavyweight champion Blachowicz to keep his word “too” in reference to the recent comments made by the champion. Blachowicz recently commented that Jon Jones had to keep his word and fight him.

Now, it seems that Procházka has caught wind of those words and is repeating similar words to the light heavyweight champion to stay true to his own word, too, likely alluding back to when Blachowicz proposed a fight against the Czech after Procházka’s latest win, only to later suggest he fight Aleksandar Rakic in a title eliminator.

“All the time in the organization of the UFC, I said that my main goal is the UFC title,” said Blachowicz. “Nothing has changed till now. So, I’m keeping my word and nothing has changed for me. And guys, you keep your word too with that ‘I don’t want to fight with you or I want the fight with you’ and then you change your word. Where is the truth? I want to fight for the title. I want the title fastest way”.

Jiří Procházka has only had two fights in the UFC after only joining the promotion last year, yet he already finds himself within title contention.

Since joining the UFC, the Czech native has only impressed the masses with his unorthodox fighting style and his highlight reel knockouts which left Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes hit the canvas in devastating fashion. Both opponents were ranked #7 and #3 respectively when they fought Procházka, enabling the Czech fighter to leapfrog them in the rankings. The performances were so impressive that many agree that Procházka has already earned himself the title fight next.

Currently ranked #2 in the light heavyweight division, Jiří Procházka has made it clear that he wishes to fight for the title in his next fight. However, the champion Jan Blachowicz is currently set to face #1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 in September, so it may be a while before Procházka gets what he is chasing.