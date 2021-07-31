Joe Rogan Claims He Was Told McGregor Trained Without Shin Pads

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan received some texts about Conor McGregor‘s preparation for the Dustin Poirier trilogy and it’s a doozy.

McGregor took on Poirier a third time on July 10. The bout headlined UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight came to an end at the conclusion of the first round. McGregor broke his tibia.

Much has been made over exactly how McGregor broke his tibia. Some blame his training, others say it began with a check from Poirier, others believe McGregor’s shin connected with “The Diamond’s” elbow.

Rogan took to his JRE Podcast and revealed he was told by some members of McGregor’s camp that the “Notorious” one trained without shin pads (h/t Middle Easy).

“I’ve been told that McGregor had a stress fracture in his leg before the fight started. I think he was trying to spar during camp with no shin pads. Don’t know if it’s true. I was getting texts from tons of people and some in Conor’s camp. They were saying he was training without shin pads.

“He was so hell-bent on destroying Dustin Poirier that he may have done something like that (training without shin pads). There was clearly something wrong with his leg going in. Your leg just doesn’t break like that.”

McGregor will continue to be on crutches for the next few weeks after undergoing surgery. He has vowed to return with a vengeance and still has the UFC Lightweight Title on his mind. There is no timetable for his return to the Octagon.