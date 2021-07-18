Joe Rogan Regrets Not Taking Selfie With Donald Trump At UFC 264

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan laments missing out on taking a selfie with former POTUS Donald Trump.

Rogan was on duty for UFC 264 on July 10. The main event featured a trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Poirier won the bout at the conclusion of the first round after McGregor suffered a broken tibia.

UFC 264 had no shortage of celebrities. From Dave Chappelle to Justin Beiber, the stars were in full force on fight night. One of the major names in attendance was Trump, who has long had a good relationship with UFC President Dana White.

Rogan recently discussed Trump’s appearance and said that the former POTUS interacted with him and his broadcast partner, Daniel Cormier (h/t Essentially Sports).

“[Met] him when I was working. I had my headphones on and I said ‘Hey, how’re you doing man? Nice meeting you’, shook his hand and got a video of it. It’s kinda hilarious. He’s like ‘Oh you do a tremendous job, amazing job, good job.’

“Then he said to Daniel Cormier who was sitting next to me who is a former light heavyweight and the former heavyweight champion and [Trump] goes ‘I did not want to fight this guy, I did not want to fight this guy’.”

Rogan does have one regret from the surreal experience, and that is missing his chance to take a selfie with Trump.

“I should have got a selfie with him, f*ck. What are you going to do? It was weird. It was very weird. When he walked in though, I’m telling you man they cheered the f*ck out of him.”