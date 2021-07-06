John McCarthy Believes Brendan Schaub Silenced UFC Boss Dana White

Former referee and current Bellator color commentator “Big” John McCarthy feels Brendan Schaub had UFC President Dana White silenced.

It’s no secret that Schaub and White don’t get along. Schaub claimed that he made significantly more money with his own sponsors than what Reebok was offering with the UFC outfitting deal it once had. White slammed Schaub, accusing him of lying.

There was no love lost when Schaub expressed his belief that the standup skills of a decorated kickboxer almost never translates in MMA. Israel Adesanya, who is the current UFC Middleweight Champion, pointed out Schaub’s comment and disagreed on social media.

White decided to throw in his two cents, calling Schaub a moron who only knows how to get knocked out. Schaub returned fire, calling White a fat bald guy who has never been in a fight in his life.

Schaub then issued a lengthier rant where he claimed he and White were “eskimo brothers.” This was in reference to Ronda Rousey, who Schaub once dated. The former UFC heavyweight claimed White had sexual relations with Rousey at one point.

McCarthy took to the Weighing In podcast to praise Schaub for the move (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Brendan Schaub pulled off the greatest one, ever, with Dana. It was just the best. Because back then, Israel Adesanya was (about to) fight, Brendan Schaub made a comment about something, and Dana basically came out saying ‘Don’t ever listen to him, he couldn’t fight. He got knocked out by everyone,’ all the stuff he said, which was wrong. It was just wrong for Dana to say it.

“But the response by Brendan was great. The last thing being, ‘this is not the way that Eskimo brothers act. And if you want to keep talking, I will let everything out.’ I knew exactly what he was talking about, I’m not gonna say what it was.

“But you noticed that Dana right away had no more comments for Brendan Schaub at that time. Because there was something really there.”

McCarthy brought up the 2018 rant because of a new issue between White and Francis Ngannou‘s manager, Marquel Martin. The problems began when the UFC booked an interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Martin said he was caught off guard by the decision. White resorted to name-calling but Martin fired back and challenged White to release all of the phone calls, emails, and texts.